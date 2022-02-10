Advertisement

Mild and partly cloudy Thursday;cooler and sunnier Friday

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Thursday started out on a cloudy and foggy note, but the fog has started to fade away and the clouds are still lingering around. Temperatures were in the low 20s to low 30s with winds around 5 to 15 mph and dew points in the 10s and 20s, making the air mass feel comfortable.

Clouds invading Geater Nebraska Thursday morning
Clouds invading Geater Nebraska Thursday morning(Andre Brooks)

Throughout the day Thursday, temperatures are going to climb throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with the area of high pressure to our south and east, allowing for moisture and warming conditions throughout the state. The winds will increase to around 15 to 30 mph.

Mild conditions with partly cloudy skies Thursday
Mild conditions with partly cloudy skies Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the evening Thursday and morning Friday, a cold front will be moving through Greater Nebraska and the temperatures will start out in the 20s and 30s Friday morning and throughout the day Friday, temperatures will only climb into the 30s and 40s with the passage of the front. Overnight Friday, temperatures will dip closer to average with temperatures being in the upper 10s to mid 20s.

Cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday
Cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperaures will be on he increase due to another area of high pressure moving towards the east. The weekend starts in the 40s and end in the 50s to low 60s. During Valentine’s Day, temperatures will remain in the 60s with beautiful conditions.

