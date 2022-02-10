Advertisement

NP city council approves fireworks for NP Plainsmen Baseball League home games

The North Platte City Council approves fireworks for NP Plainsmen Baseball League home games.
The North Platte City Council approves fireworks for NP Plainsmen Baseball League home games.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council authorized the NP Plainsmen Baseball League to discharge fireworks during their home games at Bill Wood Field this summer.

The team said a licensed pyrotechnician will set off the fireworks at dusk.

The request passed on a 7 to 1 vote, with councilman Mark Wood voting against it, stating concerns that could lay the foundation for other businesses wanting to do the same thing.

In December, the council gave the college-level baseball team permission to use the field for their home games.

The home games are scheduled for June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 8 and 15.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Three Arrested Following Multiple Pursuits Near Ogallala
Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
Hampton teacher identified as victim in fiery York crash
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident

Latest News

Cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday
Mild and partly cloudy Thursday;cooler and sunnier Friday
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-9-2022
Warm again Thursday, then slightly cooler to start the weekend
Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash