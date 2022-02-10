NP city council approves fireworks for NP Plainsmen Baseball League home games

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council authorized the NP Plainsmen Baseball League to discharge fireworks during their home games at Bill Wood Field this summer.

The team said a licensed pyrotechnician will set off the fireworks at dusk.

The request passed on a 7 to 1 vote, with councilman Mark Wood voting against it, stating concerns that could lay the foundation for other businesses wanting to do the same thing.

In December, the council gave the college-level baseball team permission to use the field for their home games.

The home games are scheduled for June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 8 and 15.

