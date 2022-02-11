Advertisement

Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business

In 1921, two brothers started Carhart Lumber in Wayne, Nebraska.
In 1921, two brothers started Carhart Lumber in Wayne, Nebraska.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In 1921, two brothers started Carhart Lumber in Wayne. One hundred years later, with the addition of nine locations, the Carhart Company continues to expand. The Carharts’ added the North Platte location back in 1984, and in August of 2021, that location expanded into a new facility on East Fourth Street.

“It is exciting to expand, grow and pass it down to the next generations,” said owner Brenda Carhart. “We are watching people and employees come together to work together for the company to continue being successful.”

Carhart Lumber is family-owned and operated. The fourth-generation owners are Scott and Brenda Carhart. The pair collaborates with their staff on ways to grow the company for years to come.

“It is nice to the owner allowed us of the employees to grow the business in North Platte,” said Manager Mike Leech.

Carhart Lumber has locations in Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, Burwell, O’Neill and North Platte.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Three Arrested Following Multiple Pursuits Near Ogallala
Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
Hampton teacher identified as victim in fiery York crash
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident

Latest News

Dusty Trails is hosting its annual sweetheart carriage rides in the beautiful Historic Canteen...
Sweetheart carriage rides on the bricks through Valentine’s Day
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-10-2022
Slightly cooler to start the weekend; windy but dry
Virgil and Ethel Butolph were married for 35 years.
Popcorn ball romance: from pen-pals to lovers
Popcorn ball romance: from pen-pals to lovers
Popcorn Ball Romance