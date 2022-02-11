Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In 1921, two brothers started Carhart Lumber in Wayne. One hundred years later, with the addition of nine locations, the Carhart Company continues to expand. The Carharts’ added the North Platte location back in 1984, and in August of 2021, that location expanded into a new facility on East Fourth Street.

“It is exciting to expand, grow and pass it down to the next generations,” said owner Brenda Carhart. “We are watching people and employees come together to work together for the company to continue being successful.”

Carhart Lumber is family-owned and operated. The fourth-generation owners are Scott and Brenda Carhart. The pair collaborates with their staff on ways to grow the company for years to come.

“It is nice to the owner allowed us of the employees to grow the business in North Platte,” said Manager Mike Leech.

Carhart Lumber has locations in Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, Burwell, O’Neill and North Platte.

