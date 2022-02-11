Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says the death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide.

The 47-year-old Giambi died Wednesday at his parents’ home in suburban Claremont.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia and Boston.

His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

In college he played for the California State University, Fullerton, team that won the 1995 College World Series.

____

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741-741.

