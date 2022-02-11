Hershey gets the win at home over rival Saint Pats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers welcome their conference rival the Irish of Saint Pats for a Thursday Night basketball match up. The Panthers come into this game with a 15-7 overall record so far this season and are looking to make it three wins in a row in their final game of the regular season. The Irish of Saint Pats head to Hershey with a 14-7 overall record so far this season and are also looking to end their regular season on a high note.

At the end of the first period of play the Panthers lead the Irish 11-6. The leading scorer for the Panthers in the first period was Freshman Alex Beveridge with five points. Leading the Irish in the first period was Senior Kate Stienike and Senior Mae Siegel each with three.

When the teams went into the locker room at halftime the Panthers were leading 18-13. Beveridge was Hershey’s top scorer in the first half of play posting nine points for the Panthers. Saint Pat’s leading scorer in the first half was Stienike with eight points.

After the half the Irish try to mount a comeback as they scored 12 points in the third period to make it tied at 25 at the end of the period. Leading the comeback for the Irish was Siegel with four points.

The Panthers have an incredible fourth period as they scored 19 points to run away with the game. Hershey wins by a final score of 44-29 over Saint Pats. The leading scorer of the game was Hershey’s Beveridge with 17 points. The Panthers will finish the regular season with a 16-7 overall record. The Irish will finish their regular season with a 14-8 overall record.

