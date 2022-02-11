Advertisement

Hershey gets the win at home over rival Saint Pats

Hershey vs. Saint Pats Girls Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers welcome their conference rival the Irish of Saint Pats for a Thursday Night basketball match up. The Panthers come into this game with a 15-7 overall record so far this season and are looking to make it three wins in a row in their final game of the regular season. The Irish of Saint Pats head to Hershey with a 14-7 overall record so far this season and are also looking to end their regular season on a high note.

At the end of the first period of play the Panthers lead the Irish 11-6. The leading scorer for the Panthers in the first period was Freshman Alex Beveridge with five points. Leading the Irish in the first period was Senior Kate Stienike and Senior Mae Siegel each with three.

When the teams went into the locker room at halftime the Panthers were leading 18-13. Beveridge was Hershey’s top scorer in the first half of play posting nine points for the Panthers. Saint Pat’s leading scorer in the first half was Stienike with eight points.

After the half the Irish try to mount a comeback as they scored 12 points in the third period to make it tied at 25 at the end of the period. Leading the comeback for the Irish was Siegel with four points.

The Panthers have an incredible fourth period as they scored 19 points to run away with the game. Hershey wins by a final score of 44-29 over Saint Pats. The leading scorer of the game was Hershey’s Beveridge with 17 points. The Panthers will finish the regular season with a 16-7 overall record. The Irish will finish their regular season with a 14-8 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Three Arrested Following Multiple Pursuits Near Ogallala
Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
Hampton teacher identified as victim in fiery York crash
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident

Latest News

Saint Pats vs. Hershey Boys Highlights
Saint Pats gets the win on the road over Hershey
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Boys Highlights
North Platte wins in overtime against Scottsbluff
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Girls
North Platte falls to Scottsbluff at home
Huskers fall to Buckeyes, lose fifth consecutive road contest