Lost dog to be reunited with his owners after seven months

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dog that went missing in July will soon be reunited with his owners.

Chewbacca, or “Chewy” went missing in North Platte seven months ago. After many attempts by his owners to find him with the help of social media, they lost hope and moved to another state.

His information was shared on the “Lost Paws” Facebook page. Despite several sightings throughout the city, Chewy was just too fast to get caught.

Jenn Porter-Milne is the founder of the rescue facility, Fur the Love of Paws, and helps trap stray cats. She said a mysterious dog started showing up on her porch two weeks ago not knowing this was Chewy who was being recorded on her Ring Cam.

She said the video was shared on the “Lost Paws” Facebook page. Chewy’s owners, who now live in Missouri, contacted Milne asking her to verify if this was indeed their dog.

Milne set out a dog trap on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

“He would never come if the porch light was on, it was only at night when the porch light was off so we had to adjust that and turn off the light early and wait for him,” she said. “Last night, we had everything in place and we were watching TV and I checked the ring camera around 10:15 p.m. and he was in the trap, he went in.”

Milne contacted Chewy’s owners and they verified it was him.

“We were super excited about that,” Milne said. “He looked good. His ears were a little dirty. I mean overall, all he needed was a good bath and a little love and he’s good to go.”

Milne said Chewy will be reunited with his family sometime on Saturday.

“If he wouldn’t have came to me and I would’ve put him on “Lost Paws,” I don’t think it would’ve ever come around that this is Chewy,” she said. “It just happened to all work out by God’s grace this way, but had he been found by somebody else he probably would’ve been taken to the shelter and after 8 months you wouldn’t remember that Chewy was missing.”

Milne strongly suggests pet owners microchip and put collar and tags on their pets.

“If you know that your dog is a runner or skittish or not super social, you should put them in a harness so that way they can’t slip out of their collar and are always secure,” she said.

