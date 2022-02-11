Mostly cloudy conditions for Friday; clearing out Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the morning Friday, clouds invades Greater Nebraska with isolated snow and rain showers. Since then, the showers have started to dissapate with temperatures mainly around the 30s with winds around 10 to 25 mph.

Overcast skies with isolated flurries and sprinkles invading Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the rest of Friday, temperatures will remain in the 40s with winds around 15 to 30 mph and gusts upwards to 40 mph with mostly cloudy skies. This is all caused by a cold front coming through the state and should be fully cleared out of the state by the end of Friday.

Windy and cloudy skies remaining throughout Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday through Sunday, temperatures will rebound from the low 40s to upper 40s to mid 50s with sunny to mostly sunny skies due to an area of high pressure building into Greater Nebraska, improving conditions and increasing temperatures. On Valentine’s Day, temperatures will climb into the low 60s with lovely conditions continuing.

Weekend forecast for Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

