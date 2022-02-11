North Platte falls to Scottsbluff at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girls Basketball Team welcomes the Scottsbluff Bearcats down to North Platte for a Thursday Night basketball match up. The North Platte Bulldogs are 10-8 so far this season and are looking to make it a winning streak tonight having won their last game at home against Hastings. The Scottsbluff Bearcats make the trip down to North Platte with an impressive 17-3 record and are on a three game win streak.

After the first quarter of play the game was all tied up at ten points a piece. Leading the Bulldogs was Senior Kylie Harvey and Junior Carly Purdy both with four points. The leading scorer for the Bearcats in the first period was Junior Payton Burda with five points.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half things were still tied up at 22 a piece. The leading scorer for the Dawgs in the first half was Purdy with eight points followed by Sophomore Ellie Blakely and Harvey each with four. The leading scorer for Scottsbluff in the first half was Sophomore Paige Horne and Burda each with seven points.

After the half the Bearcats began to take the lead outscoring North Platte 13-10 in the third period. Leading the charge for the Bearcats in the third was Burda with five points. The Bearcats had another big period in the fourth as they posted 17 points to secure their win.

Scottsbluff will win this one on the road at North Platte 52-42. The leading scorer for the game was Carly Purdy with 15 points. The North Platte Bulldogs will fall to 10-9 on the season and return to action Friday February 11th at home against Gering. The Scottsbluff Bearcats will improve to 18-3 on the season and return to action Friday February 11th on the road at McCook.

