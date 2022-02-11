North Platte wins in overtime against Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Scottsbluff Bearcats down to North Platte for a Thursday Night basketball match up. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 10-8 record so far this season and are looking to stay hot after their win at home last week against Hastings. The Bearcats come into the game with a 15-4 record and are on a winning streak themselves having won their last three.

After the first period of play the Dawgs had the 23-17 lead over the Bearcats. The leading scorer for the Dawgs in the first period was Junior Carter Kelley with 13 followed by Junior River Johnston with six. The Bearcats leading scorer in the first period was Senior Austin Thyne with nine.

When the teams went into the locker room at halftime Scottsbluff had taken a 38-36 lead over North Platte. Junior Kellon Harris had a big second period as he put 15 points on the board for the Bearcats. For the Dawgs it was Kelley with six points in the second half making him North Platte’s leading scorer in the first half with 18 points.

The Dawgs came out of the locker room in the second half and reclaimed the lead, after the third period of play the score was 54-51. North Platte’s Johnston had a huge third period posting 12 points on the board for the Dawgs and then has another big period in the fourth where he scores nine.

At the end of the fourth period of play things were all tied up at 72 a piece. In overtime it was Johnston with four points, Senior Tyler Luna with three and Kelley with two who pulled the Dawgs through to victory.

The leading scorer of the game was River Johnston with 31 points. The Bulldogs improve to 11-8 on the season and return to action Friday February 11th at home against Gering. The Bearcats fall to 16-4 on the season and return to action Friday February 11th on the road at McCook.

