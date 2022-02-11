Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

