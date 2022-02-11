Advertisement

Popcorn ball romance: from pen-pals to lovers

Throwback Thursday
News 2 at Six
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During World War II, the North Platte Canteen provided treats to soldiers. High school girls would secretly put their names and addresses in popcorn balls in hopes of becoming pen-pals with servicemen. This brought two strangers together, which eventually transformed into a marriage.

A soldier named Virgil received a popcorn ball with information from a woman named Vera. Virgil was uninterested in becoming popcorn ball pen-pals, so he gave her information to a friend. After seeing multiple letters between Vera and his friend, he asked if Vera had a sister and she did. Her sister’s name was Ethel.

In April of 1942, Virgil sent his first letter to Ethel. By the next summer, he gave Ethel a diamond ring. She wore it with the understanding that they were not engaged because they had not met in person yet.

Virgil was originally from Kearney, Nebraska. While he was on furlough, he went to meet his popcorn ball sweetheart in person. After meeting, the couple went to visit Virgil’s parents in Kearney. The next day, they got married at the United Methodist Church in North Platte on September 14, 1944.

Virgil and Ethel Butolph were married for 35 years. Virgil died in 1976, and Ethel passed away about a year ago.

“Without the Canteen, they would have never met,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “The canteen had a huge influence on the welfare of the soldiers fighting a world war, but it also had an impact on people’s lives. The Canteen not only raised morale but was a matchmaker as well.”

