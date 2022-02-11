Advertisement

Saint Pats gets the win on the road over Hershey

Hershey vs. Saint Pats Boys Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers welcome their conference rival the Irish of Saint Pats to town for their rivalry game. The Panthers come into this match up with an 8-13 record and are looking to end the season on a high note after dropping their last two games. The Irish of Saint Pats make the trip to Hershey with an 18-2 record and are looking to stay hot on their 15 game winning streak.

After the first period of play the Irish had a commanding 19-5 lead over the Panthers. Leading in scoring in the first period for the Irish was Senior Jack Heiss with eight points. Hershey’s leading scorer in the first period was Sophomore Cooper Hill with three points.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half the Irish were leading 31-23. Saint Pats leading scorer for the first half of play was Heiss with ten followed by Sophomore Sam Troshynski with five. The Panthers leading scorer in the first half was Junior Aidan George with eight points.

In the third period both teams will post eleven points, but in the fourth period the Panthers try to make a comeback as they outscore the Irish 13-9. Leading the comeback attempt for the panthers in the fourth period was Hill with eight points.

In a close game Saint Pats will go on to win this one on the road 51-47 over Hershey. The leading scorer for the game was Hershey’s Cooper Hill with 17 points. Saint Pats will finish the regular season with a 19-2 overall record. Hershey will finish their regular season with a 8-14 overall record.

