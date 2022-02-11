Sweetheart carriage rides on the bricks through Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dusty Trails is hosting its annual sweetheart carriage rides on the bricks in downtown North Platte through Valentine’s Day.
The cost is $25 for one couple and $35 for two couples. Private carriage rides for a family up to six is $50. The Flower Market will also provide roses for an additional charge.
The schedule is as follows: February 10, 12, 13, and 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and February 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Go to dustytrails.biz to buy your tickets.
