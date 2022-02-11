Advertisement

Sweetheart carriage rides on the bricks through Valentine’s Day

Dusty Trails is hosting its annual sweetheart carriage rides in the beautiful Historic Canteen...
Dusty Trails is hosting its annual sweetheart carriage rides in the beautiful Historic Canteen District through Valentine's Day.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dusty Trails is hosting its annual sweetheart carriage rides on the bricks in downtown North Platte through Valentine’s Day.

The cost is $25 for one couple and $35 for two couples. Private carriage rides for a family up to six is $50. The Flower Market will also provide roses for an additional charge.

The schedule is as follows: February 10, 12, 13, and 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and February 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Go to dustytrails.biz to buy your tickets.

