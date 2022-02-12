Friday Night Sports Hero: Luke Rathjen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero feature North Platte Wrestler, Luke Rathjen. Luke’s journey with the sport is different than most he says, as he didn’t pick up the sport till he was in sixth grade. When he started wrestling Luke wasn’t a fan, but has since grown to love the sport and it’s competitive nature. Luke explains that what he finds so great about the sport is success is all up to you.

“You know it’s you vs. one other person and if you lose it’s nobody’s fault but yours. So, I just love that competitive nature I love you know going out there and battling it out on the mat,” says Rathjen.

Recently Luke notched his 100th career win and explains he’s proud of how far he’s been able to come since starting in sixth grade, but he’s not done yet. With the State Tournament coming up he plans to continue achieving some other goals he’ set for himself and that’s bringing home a medal from Omaha.

“You know I’ve been to State twice but I’ve never placed so, this year we’re looking to bring home some hardware get a medal.”

And as the State Tournament continues to get closer and closer Luke continues to do what he’s been doing his whole career, working hard. And with this being his last chance to bring home a medal he’s more determined than ever to get the job done.

“You know obviously I’ve been working hard all all season, trying to work as hard as I can everyday in the wrestling room and we’re still working hard to prepare for that trying to stay injury free and just push myself everyday. You know I’ve had a lot of close matches throughout the season with some of the best guys in the state so I’m looking forward to hopefully closing that gap and beating some of them these next two weeks,” explains Rathjen.

And when his last match as a Bulldog is over Luke hopes to have helped developed a winning culture on the North Platte Wrestling Program, one that will last for years to come.

“I hope to years after I’m done wrestling I wanna look and see hopefully a little bit of culture that I helped leave behind as a Senior. Teaching those young guys how to work and just helping them and I wanna look and see success in North Platte Wrestling programs and hopefully know that I played a little part in that at one point in time,” says Rathjen.

