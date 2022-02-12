Advertisement

Heartland Hoops Classic Schedule (Feb. 12)

The Heartland Hoops Classic welcomes a star-studded field to Grand Island on Saturday.
The Heartland Hoops Classic welcomes a star-studded field to Grand Island on Saturday.(Heartland Hoops Classic)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Heartland Hoops Classic welcomes a star-studded field to Grand Island on Saturday. Games begin at 8:00 a.m. and run through the evening. The event features several cross-class match-ups and attracts a pair of out-of-state opponents. The featured game on Saturday is Link Academy (Branson, MO) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah).

8:00AM

Ashland Greenwood vs Northwest

9:40AM

Osceola vs Doniphan Trumbull

11:20AM

Milford vs Humphrey – Lindsay Holy Family

1:00PM

Omaha Concordia vs Aurora

3:45PM

Elkhorn North vs Grand Island Central Catholic

5:30PM

Omaha Westside vs Grand Island Senior High

7:15PM

Link Academy (Branson, MO) vs Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, UT)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Three Arrested Following Multiple Pursuits Near Ogallala
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
The North Platte City Council approves fireworks for NP Plainsmen Baseball League home games.
NP city council approves fireworks for NP Plainsmen Baseball League home games
(Source: University of Nebraska)
Board of Regents votes to change rules on alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events

Latest News

Nebraska softball team falls in seventh inning, 2-1
Saint Pats vs. Hershey Boys Highlights
Saint Pats gets the win on the road over Hershey
Hershey vs. Saint Pats Girls Highlights
Hershey gets the win at home over rival Saint Pats
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Boys Highlights
North Platte wins in overtime against Scottsbluff