Judge to rule on Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry’s trial location

(KTIV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge is expected to rule soon on whether U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will stand trial in the California district where he faces felony charges or his home state of Nebraska.

Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal 2016 campaign contribution from a foreign national at a Los Angeles fundraiser. His attorneys have filed motions asking Blumenfeld to exclude evidence from the trial and transfer the case from California to Nebraska.

