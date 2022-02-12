Nebraska softball team falls in seventh inning, 2-1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team (1-1) was two outs away from a second straight win Friday, but Northern Iowa (1-0) scored twice in its final at bat to rally for a 2-1 win at the UNI Dome.

Sophomore Abbie Squier put the Big Red on top in the top of the seventh inning after sending one deep over the center field fence for her first career home run.

However, UNI responded with a rally of its own in the bottom of the seventh. Kamryn Shaffer started the inning reaching on an error. With runners on first and second and one out, Addison McElrath won a lengthy at bat with a ground-rule double to right center to even the score and advance Dodge to third. Daryn Lamprecht hit an infield single that scored Dodge with the winning run.

The game was scoreless heading into the seventh after Nebraska missed some early scoring opportunities.

In the top of the first inning, Sydney Gray walked and junior Peyton Glatter followed with a ground-rule double but the Huskers stranded the runners at second and third.

Glatter notched her second double of the game in the top of the third inning to center field but was left at second to end the inning.

NU was unable to get a hit after that until the top of the seventh with Squier leading off with a home run to center field. Billie Andrews followed with a single to center field but was later thrown out at third base after a single from her sister Brooke Andrews.

The Huskers were able to hold the Panthers to just two hits before the seventh inning while Olivia Ferrell (0-1) recorded seven strikeouts, allowing only one earned run in a complete-game effort.

The UNI Dome Tournament continues for the Huskers tomorrow morning when they take on Iowa State at 8 a.m. followed by a matchup with Drake at approximately 10:15 a.m. The games will be on ESPN3 and a live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com.

