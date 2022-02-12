Advertisement

Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax

(MGN)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Friday making it easier for younger people who get an inheritance.

LB 310 reduces the state’s county levied inheritance tax. People under the age of 22 are now exempt from paying that tax.

Stepfamily members who were not adopted as children will not be taxed at a higher rate.

The bill passed on a vote of 37-1 and changes go into effect next year.

