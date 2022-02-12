North Platte dominates over Gering at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs host the Gering Bulldogs in their last home regular season game of the season. The Dawgs come into the game with a 11-8 record and were on a two game winning streak after winning their previous game at home to Scottsbluff.

After the first period of play the Dawgs had a 15-4 lead. North Platte’s leading scorer in the first period was Senior Kade Mohr and Junior River Johnston both with five points.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half North Platte had a 41-15 lead. North Platte’s leading scorer in the first half was Johnston with 16.

After the half the Dawgs continued to dominate and never gave up the lead.

The Dawgs will win the game 68-28 over Gering. The leading scorer for the game was North Platte’s River Johnston with 23 points. North Platte will improve to 12-8 for the season and will return to action Saturday February 19th on the road at Elkhorn.

