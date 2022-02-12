Advertisement

North Platte Girls win big at home over Gering

North Platte vs. Gering Girls Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs host the Gering Bulldogs in their last home regular season game of the season. The Dawgs come into the game with a 10-9 record having dropped their last game at home to Scottsbluff. Gering made the trip to North Platte with an 11-9 record and were on a two game winning streak.

After the first period of play the things were all tied up at ten a piece. Leading the Dawgs in scoring in the first period was Junior Carly Purdy with four.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half North Platte had a 31-17 lead over Gering. Purdy had a huge period in the second posting nine points and lead the Dawgs in the first half with 13.

The Dawgs continue to pull away from Gering with a 21 point third period and a twelve point fourth period.

The Dawgs will take this one at home 64-33 over Gering. The leading scorer on the game was North Platte’s Kylie Harvey with 20 points and six three’s. North Platte improves to 12-9 on the season and will return to action Tuesday February 15th on the road at Grand Island. Gering falls to 11-10 on the season and return to action Saturday February 12th at home against Chase County.

