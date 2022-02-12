Olympics Highlights Day 8: Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Hockey, Figure Skating and Speed Skating

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

SNOWBOARDING

Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team SBX with Baumgartner

American Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy’s Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner.

ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision

Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.

HOCKEY

USA’s Kenny Agostino unleashes bomb to score against Canada

Kenny Agostino scored a crucial goal against Canada with a bomb from the point to give the Americans a 4-2 lead in their preliminary tilt.

SPEED SKATING

Austin Kleba takes a tumble after Olympic debut race

United States speed skater Austin Kleba made his Olympic debut in the men’s 500m event. The 22-year-old took a spill after crossing the finish line, but he laughed it off later.

FIGURE SKATING

Hubbell/Donohue skate to Janet Jackson for rhythm dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed third in the rhythm dance, skating to this Janet Jackson medley program.

