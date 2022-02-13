Advertisement

Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall

(KTTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha couple has been charged with intentional child abuse after the man threw his 8-month-old baby against a wall, causing a skull fracture, and the girls mother did nothing for days after witnessing the attack.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors say both 23-year-old Theodor Hurt and 24-year-old Dakota Vick initially lied about about what happened to the girl. Hurt eventually told police that he threw his daughter across the room into a crib and the wall because he was frustrated that she was fussy. I

nitially, Hurt and Vick both initially said the girl had fallen off a couch twice on Nov. 19. They took her to the hospital on Nov. 22.

