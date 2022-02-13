Olympics Highlights Day 9: Bobsled, Speed Skating, Alpine Skiing, Hockey and more

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

BOBSLED

Meyers Taylor is first American to race Olympic monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.

SPEED SKATING

Erin Jackson makes history with speed skating 500m gold

Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women’s 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal.

ALPINE SKATING

River Radamus falls just short of podium in best-ever finish

U.S. Alpine skier River Radamus logged his best-ever finish in international competition with a fourth-place mark in the men’s giant slalom, then showed off his zebra hairstyle.

HOCKEY

U.S. men beat Germany, earn No. 1 seed and quarterfinal bye

The U.S. men’s hockey team picked up a massive win over Germany to not only stay undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but also earn the overall No. 1 seed and a valuable bye to the quarterfinals.

MULTIPLE

The show must go on’: Olympians on falling safely

Olympians weigh in on learning to fall safely and the struggles of falling every day.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.