Advertisement

Ukraine Olympic team calls for peace, IOC wants no protests

In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in Ukraine" after finishing a run at the men's skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(NBC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Ukraine’s Olympic team has issued a statement calling for peace against the backdrop of a Russian military build-up on the border between the countries.

So far no other athletes have followed the lead of slider Vladyslav Heraskevych. He held up a sign with the Ukrainian flag and the message “No War in Ukraine” after finishing a run in the skeleton competition.

The Ukrainian team issued a statement Saturday night Beijing time expanding on his gesture.

“The Olympic Team of Ukraine that is competing at the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing expresses a unanimous call for peace together with the native country,” the Ukrainian Olympic Committee wrote on social media.

“Being thousands of kilometers away from the Motherland, mentally we are with our families and friends.” The statement doesn’t mention Russia or the military situation.

The International Olympic Committee bans most protest gestures at the Games. It isn’t taking action against Heraskevych because “‘No war’ is a message we can all relate to,” executive director of the Olympic Games Christophe Dubi said Sunday.

But IOC spokesman Mark Adams says that doesn’t mean the IOC wants other athletes to join in.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chewbacca or "Chewy" will soon be reunited with his owners after seven months.
Lost dog to be reunited with his owners after seven months
Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school
Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax
(Source: University of Nebraska)
Board of Regents votes to change rules on alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events
Class D1 Wrestling Districts
Maxwell hosts Class D-1 District Wrestling Tournament

Latest News

Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Some tractors and trucks are blocking a border crossing in Alberta on Saturday.
Blockades continue on Canada-US border amid protest
The former president is accused of violating the Presidential Records Act.
Trump accused of destroying White House documents
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting...
Democratic Senate debates merits of passion vs. pragmatism
The official added officers are specifically taught to reposition someone who is restrained...
Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights