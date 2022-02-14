Kearney Police looking for 4th person connected to shooting investigation

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police continue to investigate the shooting death of a Lexington man that happened last month in the 800 block of West 23rd St. in Kearney.

KPD is attempting to locate a 22-year-old Grand Island woman in connection to the homicide investigation.

Police are looking for Chenoa Lemburg (AKA Snow) who has a warrant out for her arrest for an attempted robbery charge of Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin.

Lemburg is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

This is the second person facing this charge connected to the Jan. 16 shooting that left Jared Shinpaugh dead and Joseph Garcia injured.

On Friday, Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County.

He was arrested without incident on the attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. The Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this arrest.

Garcia is also charged with attempted robbery of Morris and Chamberlin.

As for Morris and Chamberlin, they both face weapons and drug charges connected with the shooting.

So far no one has been arrested for or charged with murder in Shinpaugh’s death.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.