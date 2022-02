Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to Omaha this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comedian Kevin Hart announced his first major tour in over four years on Tuesday.

The Reality Check Tour will make a stop at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“There is nothing better than making people laugh,” Hart said. “I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!

Tickets for the tour go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

KEVIN HART - REALITY CHECK TOUR - 2022 DATES:

Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden*

Friday, July 29: Montreal, QB - Centre Bell*

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Friday, August 19: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena

Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

