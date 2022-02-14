Lovely and beautiful Valentine’s Day and Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! Looks like we are starting Valentine’s Day on a lovely note with temperatures slightly above average with temperatures in the upper 10s to low 30s with calm winds. Cupid has also brought us comfortable dew points as well.

Above average temperatures to start our Valentine's Day out (Andre Brooks)

For those picnics or any other Valentine’s Day plans, temperatures are going to climb in the mid 50s to mid 60s with beautiful conditions and slightly brisk winds. For those overnight dinner plans, temperatures will drop into the 20s to 30s with relaxing conditions.

Nice conditions for our Valentine's Day (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, Cupid is going to give us another beautiful day with sunny to mostly conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Mild and pleasant conditions for our Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will be moving through the area dropping temperatures Wednesday in the low to mid 30s with cloudy skies. Some areas could pick up some snow Wednesday due to another low pressure system developing to our south. This system is not expected to give us a major snow storm, but some light snowfall is possible, especially in the Nebraska Panhandle.

