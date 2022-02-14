Advertisement

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people in the city.

The incidents were reported at multiple locations on Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals, and are all in stable condition.

Police say two victims were critically injured, and some were treated and released.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random.”

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall
Chewbacca or "Chewy" will soon be reunited with his owners after seven months.
Lost dog to be reunited with his owners after seven months
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Nebraska Unicameral cuts inheritance tax

Latest News

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree....
Officers discusses Albuquerque stabbings
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd’s killing
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada trade still at risk from COVID protests even as police gain ground