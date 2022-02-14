Advertisement

Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska

A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a busy weekend for Nebraska State Troopers across the state, which included several arrests and responses to other incidents.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, a trooper responded to a 911 call from a residence in Wahoo. The caller, a 16-year-old, reported that someone had broken into the residence and that he had locked himself in the basement. Upon arrival, the trooper located a suspect exiting the front door. The suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of Saunders County deputies.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had taken food from inside the home. The suspect, Gregory Hain, 46, of Wahoo, was lodged in Saunders County Jail for burglary. The 16-year-old occupant of the home was not harmed.

Sunday, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet pickup fail to signal a turn as it was traveling on Highway 6 near McCook. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled eastbound on Highway 6. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, NSP dispatchers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour and continued driving recklessly for several miles. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after striking a sign near Indianola. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Colin McConnell-Vontz, 24, of McCook, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, careless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Red Willow County Jail.

During the weekend, troopers also made 16 arrests for driving under the influence, 12 of which occurred on Sunday or early Monday morning. Troopers also issued citations for seven drivers speeding at over 100 miles per hour and performed 75 motorist assists throughout the state.

