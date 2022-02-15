Advertisement

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska
Chewbacca or "Chewy" will soon be reunited with his owners after seven months.
Lost dog to be reunited with his owners after seven months
First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Latest News

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold
Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington (Source: CNN,...
Sandy Hook reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer
NC plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Attorney for Sarah Palin says they're "going to evaluate all our options."
Palin's attorney speaks following verdict