Advertisement

Grand Island Police investigating homicide

Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday morning.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after one person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. for a man bleeding and barely breathing. When first responders arrived to the scene in the 300 block of South Pine, the man had died.

Investigators are on scene still trying to figure out what unfolded.

Captain Jim Duering said there’s still a lot of unknowns at this time, but did say that they believe the cause was injury by sharp object.

Stick with Local4 on this developing story

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
Chewbacca or "Chewy" will soon be reunited with his owners after seven months.
Lost dog to be reunited with his owners after seven months
First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Latest News

Warm conditions for the state for the day Tuesday
A Mix of mild temperatures,sun, and clouds for Tuesday;some snow Wednesday
Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022
News 2 at Ten Sunday - sports
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-13-2022
Mainly dry week ahead with up-and-down temperatures
Question and Answers at NCTA, Tuesday, February 15. The public is invited to hear from...
News 2 Today - VOD - Sustainable Beef to present in Curtis, Tuesday