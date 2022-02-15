A Mix of mild temperatures,sun, and clouds for Tuesday;some snow Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the 20s with clouds increasing throughout the state. Winds were calm to around 5 to 10 mph and dew points manageable, being in the 10s and the 20s.

Clouds are on the increase across the state (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing due ot the area of high pressure moving towards the east, allowing for the area to see warm air. Highs throughout the day will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. During the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will be moving through, allowing for temperatures to drop in the 20s.

Warm conditions for the state for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

On the tail end of that cold front, an area of low pressure will be developing to our south, allowing for portions of the region to see a light chance of some snowfall. Snowfall amounts range from a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of snow for the Central portions of the area, to 1 to 3 inches for the Panhandle. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s with continued cloud cover.

Low pressure to bring the area some light snow into the state (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will be on the increase again due to an area of high pressure bringing in more warm air into the region, with highs increasing from the 40s Thursday into the 50s and 60s for the weekend with sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

