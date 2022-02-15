Olympics Highlights Day 10: Bobsled, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing and Hockey

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Monday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

BOBSLED

USA’s Humphries keeps monobob lead, takes gold in Heats 3, 4

In her final two runs at the first-ever Olympic monobob competition, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries capitalized on her midpoint lead and earned gold.

FIGURE SKATING

Hubbell/Donohue earn Olympic bronze with this free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition.

FIGURE SKATING

Chock & Bates finish fourth with extraterrestrial FD

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are a couple off the ice as well, finished fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics after this free dance that depicts the relationship between an extraterrestrial and alien.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Xu Mengtao wins aerials gold; USA’s Megan Nick earns bronze

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.

HOCKEY

U.S. takes down Finland, advances to gold medal game

The U.S. women’s hockey team is headed back to the gold medal game after taking down Finland in the semifinals.

