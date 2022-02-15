Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska
Chewbacca or "Chewy" will soon be reunited with his owners after seven months.
Lost dog to be reunited with his owners after seven months
First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Latest News

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold
Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington (Source: CNN,...
Sandy Hook reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer
NC plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Attorney for Sarah Palin says they're "going to evaluate all our options."
Palin's attorney speaks following verdict