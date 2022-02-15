Advertisement

York County Sheriff’s Office details police dog’s memorial service

Nitro II, will be returning from Omaha on Tuesday and will be expected to be coming into York...
Nitro II, will be returning from Omaha on Tuesday and will be expected to be coming into York from the interstate between 2:15p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The York County Sheriff’s Office detailed on Monday a memorial service for a police dog that died in a York truck-train crash.

Two people and a police K9 were killed following an incident late Tuesday night in York.

According to officials, the police dog, Nitro II, will be returning from Omaha on Tuesday and will be expected to be coming into York from the interstate between 2:15p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The law enforcement procession will be stopping at the Holthus Convention Center in York for a short law enforcement-only memorial service. If you are not a member of law enforcement and wish to watch the procession, officials encourage you to line Holthus Boulevard and the South Lincoln Avenue/I-80 interchange area.

Officials ask that vehicles keep off of Holthus Boulevard as the procession will proceed down that street.

A candlelight vigil will take place at the York County Courthouse on the North lawn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. This will be a short tribute to Kyle Ediger and Nitro II and the public is welcome.

