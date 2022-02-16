Advertisement

Conner, Rogers earn Big Ten weekly honors

Track and Field
Track and Field(Joscelyn Hynes / NU Athletic Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska track and field’s Mayson Conner and Jenna Rogers were named Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Conner won the high jump at the Tyson Invitational with a season-best clearance of 7-3 1/4 (2.22m). Conner remains the Big Ten leader this season and is tied for fourth nationally.

Rogers cleared a personal-best 6-0 3/4 (1.85m) to win the invite section of the high jump. Rogers’ new height keeps her in first in the Big Ten and tied for eighth nationally, while moving into a tie for eighth in program history.

The Huskers host the Nebraska Tune-Up at 1 p.m. at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 18.

