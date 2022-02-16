First statewide challenge to unify Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A first of it’s kind project meant to turn political fighting into problem solving is coming to Nebraska.

It’s called the Unify Nebraska Challenge, and hopes to do just that by hosting online conversations with people across the state on March 1, 3, and 5.

For more information on the challenge by Unify America and Civic Nebraska, go to the Unify Nebraska Challenge website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.