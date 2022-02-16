Advertisement

Lee Bird Field annexation passes first reading

The annexation of Lee Bird Field won first-round approval from the North Platte City Council Tuesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte City Council giving first-round approval to annex Lee Bird Field.

The council started the process after the North Platte Airport Authority requested to bring land on or near the airport into city limits in September.

If approved, the annexation would help pave the way for an industrial air park.

“I will point out that the airport authority has requested this and that’s an elected body that spends all of their time looking at what’s best for that area,” said councilman Ty Lucas. “They got ideas on master planning out there with potential private development and it could be very meaningful to get greater use of our airstrip on infrastructure out there and along with the goal with having the collection of sales tax for people that use city services, so I am certainly in favor of this whole concept.”

“We know Senator Deb Fischer has said the airport is going to get $1 million and that the restaurant will be getting sales tax from those folks, but they’re going to be moving out and that is common knowledge,” said councilwoman Donna Tryon. “So land mass, TIF, that is it.”

The proposal passed on a 5 to 3 vote. Councilman Ed Rieker and Mark Woods voted against it, as well as councilwoman Tryon.

The intent is to get any overlay district in place to protect dam operations and hunting opportunities in place by the third reading, which is tentatively set for March 15.

