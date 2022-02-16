Advertisement

Light snowfall for Greater Nebraska Wednesday;warming trend lastign through the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Wednesday, clouds and snowfall has begun to increase. Temperatures are hovering around the 20s and 30s with winds coming from the north with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds and some snow hovering over the region
Clouds and some snow hovering over the region(Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will remain around the 20s and 30s with snowfall continuing to be on the increase with some snowfall could be heavy at times. Winds will continue to increase with those speeds around 10 to 20 mph.

Snowfall continuing throughout the region Wednesday afternoon
Snowfall continuing throughout the region Wednesday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

The amount of snow varies of where you are. The amount of snow that we are expecting for the Greater Nebraska region are around a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of snow with some areas potentially seeing up to an inch. For the Nebraska Panhandle, the amounts of snowfall could range between 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts, especially in the northern portions of the panhandle.

Snowfall amounts range from 1 to 3 inches in the Panhandle with amounts lessening towards the...
Snowfall amounts range from 1 to 3 inches in the Panhandle with amounts lessening towards the east(Andre Brooks)

Durign the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to climb from the 40s on Thursday into the low 50s to mid 60s just in time for the weekend with sunny conditions with the area of high pressure shifting towards the east.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police investigating homicide
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
Judge backs Lee Enterprises rejection of hedge fund nominees

Latest News

KNOP BASE MAP 2-15-2022
A mid-week cool down with snow showers; then back to sun, warmth
Warm conditions for the state for the day Tuesday
A Mix of mild temperatures,sun, and clouds for Tuesday;some snow Wednesday
Nice conditions for our Valentine's Day
Lovely and beautiful Valentine’s Day and Tuesday
Weekend forecast for Greater Nebraska
Mostly cloudy conditions for Friday; clearing out Saturday