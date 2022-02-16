Light snowfall for Greater Nebraska Wednesday;warming trend lastign through the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Wednesday, clouds and snowfall has begun to increase. Temperatures are hovering around the 20s and 30s with winds coming from the north with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds and some snow hovering over the region (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will remain around the 20s and 30s with snowfall continuing to be on the increase with some snowfall could be heavy at times. Winds will continue to increase with those speeds around 10 to 20 mph.

Snowfall continuing throughout the region Wednesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

The amount of snow varies of where you are. The amount of snow that we are expecting for the Greater Nebraska region are around a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of snow with some areas potentially seeing up to an inch. For the Nebraska Panhandle, the amounts of snowfall could range between 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts, especially in the northern portions of the panhandle.

Snowfall amounts range from 1 to 3 inches in the Panhandle with amounts lessening towards the east (Andre Brooks)

Durign the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to climb from the 40s on Thursday into the low 50s to mid 60s just in time for the weekend with sunny conditions with the area of high pressure shifting towards the east.

