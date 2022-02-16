Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers kick off debate on income tax bill

Nebraska lawmakers started the debate on the state's top income rates.
Nebraska lawmakers started the debate on the state's top income rates.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers are squaring off on a bill that would lower the state’s top income tax rates, an idea backed by conservatives and business groups but fiercely opposed by some progressive lawmakers who cast it as a giveaway to high earners.

The bill would lower Nebraska’s top individual income tax rate from 6.84% to 5.84% by 2025. It would also drop the top corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 5.84% by 2026.

The state Department of Revenue says Nebraska imposes the top rate on taxable income above $64,430 for married couples filling jointly and $32,210 for individuals.

Supporters of the bill argue that many middle-income residents earn far more than those amounts and thus pay some of their taxes at the highest rate.

