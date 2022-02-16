Advertisement

NPHS lifters compete in powerlifting Saturday

Bulldog Powerlifting, Press Release
Emily Winkler placed 3rd in her weight class.
Emily Winkler placed 3rd in her weight class.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPHS had 6 athletes compete in the Creighton Prep RAW State Powerlifting Championship meet on Saturday, February 12.

The meet consisted of 240 lifters from various schools across the state. Athletes competed by weight class and completed the bench press, squat, and deadlift.

Athletes are given three attempts to lift as much weight as they can in each lift. The best attempt at each lift is then added together to figure the athlete’s total pounds lifted. Athletes then earn individual medals and team points based on their total pounds lifted.

Individual results:

Emily Winkler placed third in the women’s 148 LB class

235 lb Squat 150 lb Bench 275 lb Deadlift 660 lb total

Other NP lifters that competed:

Name: Wt class Total LBs lifted

Kalee Brosius 148 525 lbs

Jackson Thomas 148 555 lbs

Sam Erbert 165 740 lbs

Seth Penn 198 700 lbs

Brock Matuszczak 198 835 lbs

