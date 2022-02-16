NPHS lifters compete in powerlifting Saturday
Bulldog Powerlifting, Press Release
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPHS had 6 athletes compete in the Creighton Prep RAW State Powerlifting Championship meet on Saturday, February 12.
The meet consisted of 240 lifters from various schools across the state. Athletes competed by weight class and completed the bench press, squat, and deadlift.
Athletes are given three attempts to lift as much weight as they can in each lift. The best attempt at each lift is then added together to figure the athlete’s total pounds lifted. Athletes then earn individual medals and team points based on their total pounds lifted.
Individual results:
Emily Winkler placed third in the women’s 148 LB class
235 lb Squat 150 lb Bench 275 lb Deadlift 660 lb total
Other NP lifters that competed:
Name: Wt class Total LBs lifted
Kalee Brosius 148 525 lbs
Jackson Thomas 148 555 lbs
Sam Erbert 165 740 lbs
Seth Penn 198 700 lbs
Brock Matuszczak 198 835 lbs
