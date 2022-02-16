Advertisement

Olympics Highlights Day 11: Curling, Freestyle Skiing, Speed Skating and Figure Skating

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Feb. 15, 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Tuesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

CURLING

U.S. men’s curling gets much needed win over Switzerland

The U.S. men’s curling team moved one step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals with a comeback win over Switzerland in Session 9 of play.

FREESTYLE SKIING

China’s Eileen Gu stomps final slopestyle run to win silver

Eileen Gu sat in eighth place entering her last run in the slopestyle final. She stuck it to secure silver, narrowly missing out on gold after she won the big air event earlier at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SPEED SKATING

USA knocks Netherlands off the podium in men’s team pursuit

In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top by clinching a spot on the podium.

FIGURE SKATING

Liu makes clean Olympic debut in women’s short program

In her Olympic debut, Alysa Liu, 16, submitted a clean performance during the short program and posted a score of 69.50.

