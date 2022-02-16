Advertisement

Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Wednesday that an officer had been arrested on a federal charge of transportation of child pornography.

OPD Officer Christopher Groth was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations, according to a release from the police department.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation with the continued assistance of the Omaha Police Department,” the OPD release states.

