Problem-solving simulation with NASA

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students in the High Ability Learner (HAL) program at Adams Middle School live streamed with NASA Wednesday for a problem-solving simulation.

The group of students were assigned a natural disaster scenario and challenged by a NASA commander by using their math, science and critical thinking skills to safely evacuate residents.

“We have a volcano erupting in the middle of Montserrat Island with a hurricane coming to the west side,” said eighth grade student Ean Julius. “NASA is telling us information that they’ve gained and we’re looking up information all while trying to evacuate people. It’s stressful because you feel like it is real and you are actually trying to evacuate people fast. People are now asking about pet policies and all of that and so you are taking in a bunch of things all at once.”

This is the third year Mrs. Brosius and her students have participated in NASA’s E-Missions program.

“The biggest thing that is hard for kids is they don’t like to communicate,” Brosius said. “They can read all of that information, they can do all of that math and science, but then to communicate it to an adult and make it so that they understand and apply it is kind of hard for them, so it’s great. It’s great team work too.”

