Advertisement

Problem-solving simulation with NASA

Students at Adams Middle School participate in NASA's E-Missions program Wednesday.
Students at Adams Middle School participate in NASA's E-Missions program Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students in the High Ability Learner (HAL) program at Adams Middle School live streamed with NASA Wednesday for a problem-solving simulation.

The group of students were assigned a natural disaster scenario and challenged by a NASA commander by using their math, science and critical thinking skills to safely evacuate residents.

“We have a volcano erupting in the middle of Montserrat Island with a hurricane coming to the west side,” said eighth grade student Ean Julius. “NASA is telling us information that they’ve gained and we’re looking up information all while trying to evacuate people. It’s stressful because you feel like it is real and you are actually trying to evacuate people fast. People are now asking about pet policies and all of that and so you are taking in a bunch of things all at once.”

This is the third year Mrs. Brosius and her students have participated in NASA’s E-Missions program.

“The biggest thing that is hard for kids is they don’t like to communicate,” Brosius said. “They can read all of that information, they can do all of that math and science, but then to communicate it to an adult and make it so that they understand and apply it is kind of hard for them, so it’s great. It’s great team work too.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police investigating homicide
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
Judge backs Lee Enterprises rejection of hedge fund nominees

Latest News

Vaccination card
Lose your vaccination card? Here’s how to get a new one
Emily Winkler placed 3rd in her weight class.
NPHS lifters compete in powerlifting Saturday
Chewbacca "Chewie" is resting at home after running loose for nearly 8 months.
“Chewy” reunites with his dog mom after running loose for nearly 8 months
The Nebraska Unify challenge is the first state-wide challenge by Unify America. It's a...
First statewide challenge to unify Nebraskans
Retired Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks during past legislative session.
State help sought to develop museum honoring Ernie Chambers