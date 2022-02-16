Advertisement

Sanderford named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Former Nebraska women's basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into...
Former Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. The 23rd induction class into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will be honored on June 11 in Knoxville, Tenn.

In 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Sanderford posted a 453-189 record. He led Western Kentucky to a dozen NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Women’s Final Four. His 1992 Hilltoppers were the NCAA Division I runner-up.

Sanderford left Western Kentucky after the 1996-97 season and took over the Nebraska program. In his first season with the Huskers, he led the Big Red to a 23-10 record and a trip to the NCAA second round. The 23 victories tied the school single-season record at the time.

He added two more NCAA appearances as NU’s head coach in 1999 and 2000, while coaching WNBA Huskers Anna DeForge and Nicole Kubik. Current Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams also played her senior season under Sanderford in 1997-98. He closed his five seasons at Nebraska with an 88-69 record.

Sanderford was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Western Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2008.

