Advertisement

University of Utah student allegedly killed girlfriend, claims they made suicide pact, but he lived

The University of Utah campus is shown from Rice-Eccles Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Salt...
The University of Utah campus is shown from Rice-Eccles Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Salt Lake City.(Rick Bowmer | (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer))
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Police in Utah say a man accused of killing his girlfriend Friday claimed they had a suicide pact, but he survived.

The boyfriend, 26-year-old Haoyu Wang, and his 19-year-old girlfriend are both students at the University of Utah.

A news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department said the investigation started Feb. 11 when officers received a tip from University of Utah Police about a man threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Officers learned of the couple’s location and responded to a Quality Inn hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. When officers entered the room, they found Wang and his girlfriend, who was unresponsive.

Officers took Wang into custody and immediately began rendering first aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene. Wang did not need any medical attention.

Police said Wang told officers he killed his girlfriend and then attempted to kill himself by injecting himself with drugs. Investigators also learned the couple had been living together.

The case is being investigated as a domestic violence-related homicide.

Wang was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of murder. The victim is not being identified at this time to allow notification of her death to her family.

In a statement, the University of Utah confirmed both Wang and the victim were students at the school.

“The death of any young person embarking on adult life is devastating. And, unfortunately, domestic violence is more prevalent than many of us are aware, even among college students,” University of Utah Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires said. “On behalf of the university, we extend our heartfelt grief and sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time.”

This is not the first time the University of Utah made headlines for a domestic violence-related homicide. In October 2018, Lauren McCluskey, 21, a University of Utah student and track athlete, was shot and killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend she had filed a police complaint against for stalking and harassing her. The suspect, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, killed himself later that night.

Two years after her death, McCluskey’s parents reached a $10.5 million settlement in a lawsuit against the school for failing to understand the seriousness of the stalking situation McCluskey had reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police investigating homicide
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Troopers have busy Super Bowl weekend across Nebraska
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
Judge backs Lee Enterprises rejection of hedge fund nominees

Latest News

crime scene tape
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
This Nov. 24, 2009, photo, shows the entrance to the DeVry University in Miramar, Fla. The...
Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry
KNOP BASE MAP 2-15-2022
A mid-week cool down with snow showers; then back to sun, warmth
FILE - John Wilson arrives at federal court with his wife Leslie on April 3, 2019, to face...
Parent in college bribery scandal gets 15 months in prison
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border