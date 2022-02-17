Advertisement

Huskers picked as Big Ten favorite

(Maddie Washburn/Nebraska Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team was selected as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league office announced Thursday.

The Huskers look to defend their 2021 regular-season title after going 34-14 (31-12 Big Ten) and advancing to the regional final in the Fayetteville Regional last season.

Nebraska was selected in the top spot, followed by Michigan in second and Iowa in third. Maryland was selected fourth, while Ohio State and Indiana round out the preseason poll in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Seniors Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman and sophomore Max Anderson were named to the Big Ten’s Preseasons Honors List.

Perry made four starts on the mound in 2021 while coming back from injury. The Omaha, Neb., native went 2-0 with a 3.48 ERA. Perry tossed 10.1 innings and totaled 15 strikeouts on the year. The senior had seven strikeouts, while dealing a season-high 4.1 innings at No. 1 Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional.

Schanaman went 5-2 on the mound with a 5.08 ERA in 13 appearances, including 12 starts for the Huskers last season. Schanaman tallied 72 strikeouts on the year, while pitching the third-most innings last season for the Big Red with 67.1 innings of work. The Grand Island, Neb., native had two games with at least 10 strikeouts. Schanaman threw a career-high 7.1 innings with 10 strikeouts in a win vs. Minnesota.

Anderson put together one of the top freshman seasons at Nebraska in recent history. The Omaha native was named a second-team freshman All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings and a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Anderson was second on the team with a .332 average and 61 hits on the year, including seven home runs and 32 RBI in 45 games. Anderson produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021, including a team-best nine three-hit games and tied for the team lead with a pair of four-hit performances.

2022 Big Ten Baseball Preseason Poll

  • Nebraska
  • Michigan
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Ohio State
  • Indiana

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Chewbacca "Chewie" is resting at home after running loose for nearly 8 months.
“Chewy” reunites with his dog mom after running loose for nearly 8 months
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

Track and Field
Conner, Rogers earn Big Ten weekly honors
Former Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into...
Sanderford named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Perry named Huskers opening day starting pitcher
The Nebraska women’s basketball team upset 5th-ranked Indiana, 72-55, on Monday at Pinnacle...
Nebraska upsets 5th-ranked Indiana