Mid-Plains United Way needs more donors

By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Twelve local non-profits are in the process of receiving financial assistance from Mid-Plains United Way. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, funding requests are higher than in previous years. To fulfill the need of the non-profits who serve counties in Western Nebraska, United Way needs more donors.

“We review and allocate based on how much we have in donations,” said Kylee Odenbach, Executive Director Mid Plains United Way. “We would like to give more assistance to those non-profits because we want to help them as much as possible, but we need more donors and more local donations.”

In January, grant applications were sent out to various non-profit organizations. After United Way board members reviewed applications, they looked for ways to address the needs of the non-profit entities.

“We want to help as much as possible, but need more donors and local donations,” said Odenbach.

Organizations that receive funds provide quarterly reports outlining how the funds are being used. The non-profits, in this grant application cycle, work in sectors of the community helping abused and neglected children, seniors, local families struggling and much more.

In the previous operating cycle, donations to Mid-Plains United Way helped touch 2,601 lives in some capacity.

If you would like to make a donation and help local non-profits, call (308) 532-8870, or email unitedway172@gmail.com. For more information, visit http://www.midplainsunitedway.com/.

