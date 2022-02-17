Advertisement

Saint Pats defeats Sandhills Valley at home in the first round of Sub-Districts

Saint Pats vs. Sandhills Valley Girls Sub-Districts
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Saint Pats Girls hosted the Sandhills Valley Mavericks for the first round of the Class D1-11 Sub District. The first seeded Irish came into the game with a 16-8 overall record for the season, while the fourth seeded Mavericks had a 10-15 record. In the first round the Mavericks defeated the fifth seeded Maxwell Wildcats 43-33 to advance to the second round to face Saint Pats. The Irish being the one seed had a bye in the first round.

The Irish held the lead the entire game and went on to win 61-26 over Sandhills Valley. Saint Pats will go on to play Overton in the Class D1-11 Sub District Championship game on February 17th at 7:00 o’clock at McDaid Elementary School.

