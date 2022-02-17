Sunny and cool conditions Thursday;Warming trend continues into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Thursday, temperatures started on a chilly note with temperatures in the single digits and 10s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph, with dew points being in the single digits, making the air mass feel dry.

Cold conditions to start the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will be on the increase throughout the day with them being in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s,which is near average for this time of year, with beautiful conditionsthroughout the day Thursday. Overnight, temperatures will drop towards the 20s with partly cloudy skies with the area of high pressure that will be moving towards the east over the next few days.

Temperatures reaching average levels for Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to mid 50s with sunshine continuing through the day. Winds will increase to 5 to 15 mph with the direction changing towards the south and east. During the rest of the weekend, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 50s to mid 60s with nice conditions continuing.

Mild conditions developing for Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning of next week, the pattern will changing rapidly with an arctic blast invading the region. Along with that, a storm system could move into the state and that system could bring some snowfall potential into Greater Nebraska and regardless of the snowfall potential, very frigid temperatures are likely to come into the state. We will keep you posted on the details on this system over the weekend.

